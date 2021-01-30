Man to appear in court charged with murder of boy (16)

A 35-YEAR-OLD man will appear in court later this afternoon charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

The suspect is currently in custody at a Dublin garda station, having been arrested on Thursday night in connection with the killing of the boy.

Investigating detectives received a direction to charge the suspect with the boy’s murder following consultation with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 4pm.

This afternoon he remained being detained at Store Street garda station.

The child cannot be named because reporting restrictions under the Children’s Act prevent the release of any information that could lead to the identification of any child victim of crime, living or deceased.

The charge of murder was preferred against the man following extensive consultations with the DPP as his detention period in garda custody was due to expire today.

Section 252 (1) of the Children Act, 2001 states inter alia “in relation to any proceedings for an offence against a child or where a child is a witness in any such proceedings” ...... “no report which reveals the name, address or school of the child or includes any particulars likely to lead to his or her identification” and “no picture which purports to be or include a picture of the child or which is likely to lead to his or her identification” shall be published or included in a broadcast.

