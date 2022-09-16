Man threw hot cup of coffee at shop worker in row over face mask

A PLASTERER threw a cup of hot coffee in the face of a convenience store worker after a row broke out about his son wearing a face mask .

Andrew Farrell (40) left the victim with redness to the face following the attack.

Judge John Brennan adjourned sentencing to next January after he was told the probation service was seeking more time to work with the defendant.

Farrell had brought €2,000 compensation to court, his lawyer said.

The defendant, of Scholars Walk in Lusk, had admitted seriously assaulting a man at Applegreen Service Station, M1 northbound in Balbriggan on February 25, last year.

Garda Conall Harkin previously told Swords District Court Farrell’s son suffered from asthma.

They went into the store, and Farrell’s son was asked to put on a face mask by deli staff.

Gda Harkin said Farrell got into an argument with one of the workers and he then threw a cup of hot coffee in his face.

The victim suffered superficial injuries, including redness to the face, and was shaken after the assault.

Farrell also picked up a milk jug and threw it at deli staff before leaving the scene, the garda added.

The court had heard this assault took place during Covid restrictions, when “tensions were heightened”.

Farrell reacted badly when his son was asked to put on a face mask.

Farrell called to Balbriggan garda station and apologised to gardaí in the days following this incident, his lawyer said.