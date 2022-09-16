| 10.2°C Dublin

Man threw hot cup of coffee at shop worker in row over face mask

Andrew Farrell reacted badly when his son was asked to wear a mask, court hears

Andrew Farrell admitted seriously assaulting the convenience store worker Expand

Eimear Cotter

A PLASTERER threw a cup of hot coffee in the face of a convenience store worker after a row broke out about his son wearing a face mask .

Andrew Farrell (40) left the victim with redness to the face following the attack.

