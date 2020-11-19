Man threw girlfriend with already broken knees onto floor during attack, court hears

A MAN threw his girlfriend against kitchen presses and to the ground onto her already-broken knees before punching her and leaving her face covered in blood.

Gardaí found the victim bleeding and limping in pain on the street after Matthew Bainton (30) attacked her at their home, a court heard.

The woman had sustained fractures to her knees due to a medical condition two weeks before Bainton assaulted her.

Judge Colin Daly adjourned sentencing at Dublin District Court for the production of a probation report and victim impact statement.

Bainton, with an address at Captain's Road, Crumlin, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to his then-partner at their home on August 15 last year.

A garda sergeant said in evidence gardaí were called to a reported domestic dispute at the address at 11.30pm on the night in question.

On arriving, they saw the victim limping in the middle of the road, bent over and having difficulty walking.

They helped her to a nearby wall to sit down. She told them her boyfriend had assaulted her, her face was covered in blood and she was "clearly in a lot of pain," the sergeant said.

She was taken to hospital and the accused was later interviewed, making no admissions but stating he had a lot of alcohol taken on the night and apologising.

A medical report submitted to the court showed the woman was complaining of pain in both knees and "had difficulty mobilising".

She had been diagnosed with bilateral fractures to her knees, which were tender, and was on crutches.

She also had a bump to her head and was suffering from groin pain.

The court heard she had been standing in the kitchen when Bainton pushed her against presses, striking her knees and groin.

She was then thrown to the ground and punched to the side of her face, the sergeant added.

Bainton had no previous convictions of any kind.

The accused and victim had been in a long-term relationship which had now ended, defence barrister John Griffin said.

"The sole reason for what he did was alcohol," Mr Griffin told the court.

It was a "wake up call" for the accused who was no longer drinking.

The DPP directed summary disposal of the case in the district court on a plea of guilty only.

Judge Daly accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case after hearing the prosecution evidence but said it was at the upper end of the scale of assault cases that could be heard in the district court, and the victim had suffered a "quite considerable injury".

Mr Griffin said the knee fractures were an "old injury" the victim had suffered prior to the assault.

They were stress fractures due to a calcium deficiency, he said.

Judge Daly said despite having this injury, the victim was thrown to the floor.

He adjourned the case to a date in February for a probation report and victim impact statement.

The accused was not required to address the court during the hearing. The charge against him is under Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

