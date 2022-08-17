Man threatened to stab store doorman with broken bottle at Dublin’s Jervis Centre

Aaron Kiely had no recollection of the incident, his lawyer said

A DRUNKEN man brandished a broken vodka bottle and threatened to stab a security man at a Dublin shopping centre when he was being escorted outside.

Aaron Kiely (38) made gestures towards his own neck with the bottle as he issued the “intimidating” and “nasty” threats to the doorman.

He was jailed for eight months when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Kiely, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possession of the bottle as a weapon.

The court heard the incident happened at the Jervis Centre on June 4, 2021. Kiely was drunk and acting aggressively, and when the security guard tried to escort him out, a vodka bottle fell on to the ground and broke in half.

Kiely had 275 prior convictions for offences including possession of a weapon

Kiely picked it up and brandished it, making threatening statements to the effect that he would stab the security guard. He was seen on CCTV gesturing with the bottle towards his own neck.

The bottle was eventually taken from him by a second security guard. Gardaí arrived and arrested Kiely. His questioning had to be suspended because he was so intoxicated, but after that he was cooperative, the court heard.

Kiely was highly intoxicated at the time and had no recollection of the incident, his lawyer said. He accepted they were very nasty threats and it was a traumatic experience for the security guard.

Kiely had 275 prior convictions for offences including possession of a weapon. Alcohol was the root cause of his offending, the court heard.

Judge Bryan Smyth said a jail sentence was warranted given the accused’s past record.