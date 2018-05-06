A 56-YEAR-OLD man seen swinging a dead cat above his head at 1am in the morning told gardai - when confronted - that he was on his way to see a local councillor about the animal, a court has heard.

Man swinging dead cat over his head at 1am was on his way to see councillor

Brendan Casey of Caltragh Crescent, Sligo was summoned for being intoxicated, failing to give his name and with urinating in public at Stephen Street Car Park on November 26th 2017. Inspector Donal Sweeney outlined how Gardaí received a report of a man swinging a dead cat above his head at 1.15am.

The Gardaí couldn’t tell how the cat died, the Inspector told Judge Kevin Kilrane. Casey told the court he found the cat dead at West Gardens in the town and believed it to be a health and safety issue.

“I was bringing it down to Blind Tiger to a councillor there and to ask him what’s to be done about this,” he said. He added that he had also come across another dead cat at Mail Coach Road some time previously.

The defendant then asked the court what had happened to the fellow who picked the cat up and “threw it in the river.” He wondered why he wasn’t in court. Queried on the urinating in public charge, Casey told the Judge he had seen another man urinating and asked him to do it in a less public place.

“He threatened me. I felt that if he could do it then why not me?” Asked how he felt now about it by the Judge, Casey replied that he had been stupid but added that he was fed up with being assaulted in the town.

Asked again how he felt, Casey said: "It’s different laws for different people.” Judge Kilrane imposed a two month jail term saying the defendant, who has previous convictions, was not remorseful.

He was given an opportunity three times to say how he felt now and he had shown no remorse, said the Judge.

For not giving his name, Casey was fined €200. Later, defending solicitor, Mr Gerard McGovern asked if he could mention the case again and outlined how the defendant was a highly regarded tradesman who had a psychiatric illness. There had been an assault a couple of years ago and this had preyed on his mind as the attacker was never charged.

Mr McGovern called on the Probation Officer, Bridget Myles to give evidence and she stated that the defendant had received two community service orders in the past and he had had got on excellently. He was described as one of the best workers on site at one placement and they were hoping to get him back. He liked to keep busy and he also did charity work around the town.

She agreed with Mr McGovern that the defendant was a very unusual character. She said he had mental health difficulties and also a sense of justice. “Or victimhood,” remarked the Judge.

The Judge said the defendant’s attitude was that if anyone can do it then why can’t he. “If you continue with that attitude you will most assuredly go to prison. “You seem to carry that sense of victimhood with you, that if others do wrong then why can’t you,” he told the defendant.

The Judge made another order, substituting a community service order of 160 hours in stead of the two months jail term.

Sligo Champion