Man stole garda’s epaulette from his shoulder at station

Alberto Rusea of Millrace Road, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock avoided conviction after donating €300 to charity Expand

Andrew Phelan

A man stole a garda’s epaulette from his uniform as he was being escorted from a station where he had gone to report an assault, a court has heard.

Alberto Rusea (37) was drunk, bleeding profusely from his mouth and aggrieved that his complaint was “not being taken seriously” when he grabbed the garda’s shoulder piece and pocketed it.

