Man stole garda’s epaulette from his shoulder at station

A man stole a garda’s epaulette from his uniform as he was being escorted from a station where he had gone to report an assault, a court has heard.

Alberto Rusea (37) was drunk, bleeding profusely from his mouth and aggrieved that his complaint was “not being taken seriously” when he grabbed the garda’s shoulder piece and pocketed it.

Judge Paula Murphy struck the case out, leaving him without convictions when he made a €300 charity donation.

Rusea, of Millrace Road, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, admitted the theft.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí at Pearse Street station became aware the accused was in the public office at 5am on September 18 last year.

He was shouting “the usual verbals”, a garda said, and was escorted outside.

As he was being removed, Rusea grabbed a garda’s epaulette, pulled it from his uniform and put it into his pocket.

When challenged, the accused initially denied having it but eventually handed it back to the garda.

On the night, a fight had broke out in which the accused was badly assaulted and lost some teeth, his solicitor Donal Quigley said.

When he went to the garda station, the accused was not coherent and things “didn’t go well”.

Gardaí advised him to go to hospital and come back when he sobered up but Rusea became aggrieved.

The gardaí accepted his apology and the assault on him was being investigated, Mr Quigley said.