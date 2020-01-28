A man who stole electric toothbrushes from a shop while on bail for stealing electric toothbrushes from the same shop has been ordered not to enter any Boots stores in Dublin for 12 months.

A man who stole electric toothbrushes from a shop while on bail for stealing electric toothbrushes from the same shop has been ordered not to enter any Boots stores in Dublin for 12 months.

Man stole electric toothbrushes from Boots while on bail for same crime, court heard

Mareks Treinovskis (34) has nine previous convictions for stealing electric toothbrushes from the same cosmetics store subsequent to these latest convictions.

Treinovskis with an address at Merchants Quay, Dublin, pleaded guilty in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to theft at Boots, Grafton Street, Dublin 2, on June 29, 2019 and July 22, 2019.

Garda Stephen Farrelly told Fionnuala O'Sullivan BL, prosecuting, that on the date in June, the accused entered the shop and stole three electric toothbrushes with a total combined value of €1,169.97.

Gda Farrelly said Treinovskis was identified via CCTV footage. He was arrested, charged with the offence and released on bail.

On the date in July, Treinovskis returned to the same shop and again stole three electric toothbrushes with the same market value.

Treinovskis has 64 previous convictions. He received a nine month sentence of imprisonment in June of 2018 for nine thefts of electric toothbrushes, all from the same Boots shop on Grafton Street.

Ann Sheridan BL, defending, said her client was at all times under the influence of drugs when committing the offences. She said his marriage broke down as a result of his addiction difficulties.

Ms Sheridan said her client was originally from Latvia and came to Ireland in 2004. She said he was homeless at the time of the offences and was stealing to feed his habit.

Judge Melanie Greally said that when viewed in isolation the offences were not particularly serious, but said that the previous convictions for stealing the same thing from the same shop were “very concerning”.

Judge Greally sentenced him to six months imprisonment for the earlier theft. She sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment for the later theft which she ordered to run consecutive to the other sentence.

She then suspended the entirety of the 12 month sentence on strict conditions including that he not enter any Boots store in Dublin for any reason for a period of 12 months.

Online Editors