Man ‘stole bicycle at city garda station’

A MAN has been accused of stealing a bicycle from a restricted area in a Dublin garda station.

Luke Kenny (31) allegedly walked out of the “clearly signposted” staff area in the station with the bike, a court heard.

The case was adjourned at Dublin District Court for the accused to decide how he intends to plead.

Mr Kenny, of Markievicz House, Townsend Street, is accused of theft at Store Street garda station.

Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch told Judge Bryan Smyth the DPP directed summary disposal of the case in the district court if the judge accepted jurisdiction.

She said it was alleged the accused went to the station on October 11 last year and entered an area that was restricted from the public and clearly signposted.

It was alleged a bicycle was parked against a wall and the accused, who did not own it, walked out with it. He did not have permission to take the bike, the court heard.

The judge accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case.

He adjourned it to a date later this month, for the accused to indicate a plea.

Mr Kenny was not required to be in court and was remanded on continuing bail.