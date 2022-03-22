Man stole €400 worth of groceries after he lost home

A FATHER-of-three caught shoplifting more than €400 worth of groceries was on a “downward spiral” after he was made homeless, a court has heard.

Paul Kearney (44) lost his home when he was unable to pay his mortgage and was in a “very, very bad place” at the time of the theft.

Judge Patricia Cronin adjourned his case for the production of a probation report.

Kearney, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to theft.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at Dunnes Stores in the Ilac Centre on January 23.

Gardaí were called after security stopped Kearney shoplifting. He had selected €425 of groceries and left without making any attempt to pay.

He was co-operative and the goods were returned. Kearney had previous convictions.

He was married but separated and had three children.

The accused had been living in his own home until last year when he was unable to pay the mortgage and was made homeless, his lawyer said.

He went into a downward spiral and was sleeping rough for a number of weeks, but now had hostel accommodation.

Judge Cronin said she wanted a “full picture” from the Probation Service.