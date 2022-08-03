| 16.9°C Dublin

Man stabbed teen in the leg in row in a supermarket car park

Andrew Phelan

A YOUNG man stabbed a teenager in a supermarket car park, leaving him with a leg wound that needed stitches.

Bailey Martin (23) and the 19-year-old victim were strangers to each other before the attack in west Dublin, a court heard.

