Man spent over a year in a coma with bullet lodged in his neck before he died, murder trial hears

A man who spent over a year in a comatose state with a bullet lodged in his neck died when his heart failed due to a spinal-brain injury, a murder trial has been told.

The Special Criminal Court is hearing the case of two Dublin men who had charges of attempted murder against them upgraded to murder after the man they are accused of shooting in January 2020 died from his injuries in a care facility in February 2021.

A 33-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons but is referred to as 'AB' by lawyers, and Bernard Fogarty (34), with an address at Cromcastle Court, Kilmore, Coolock, Dublin, are both charged with the murder of Barry Wolverson at Madigan's Yard, Kileek Lane, Swords, Co Dublin, on January 17, 2020.

The two men were charged before the non-jury court in April 2021 with the attempted murder of 40-year-old Mr Wolverson. The attempted murder charges were upgraded to murder charges in March of this year after Mr Wolverson died on February 20, 2021.

The two men have pleaded not guilty to murder, possession of a firearm and of .38/.357 calibre bullets and of assault causing harm to another male, Gerard Wildman, on January 17, 2020 at the yard.

Today at the three-judge court, Assistant State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers said that the day before her post-mortem examination Mr Wolverson became unresponsive to medical staff at the care facility and was pronounced dead after CPR proved unsuccessful.

Dr Okkers said that on the day of the shooting Mr Wolverson suffered a cardiac arrest a number of times when being transferred in an ambulance to the hospital.

The doctor said Mr Wolverson suffered wounds to his head, upper arms, upper body and spine, the latter of which caused brain damage due to a lack of blood and oxygen to the brain, or "hypoxic encephalopathy". She said that four entry and exit wounds were also found on the left shoulder area.

Dr Okkers told Paul Greene SC, prosecuting, that the lack of oxygen to the brain caused a "long-term dysfunction" and lack of motor function in Mr Wolverson.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Mr Wolverson had "no reactivity" and his neurological condition also worsened over time, she said.

During her examination, Dr Okkers removed the bullet lodged between C1 and C2 which are vertebrae at "the top of the neck" supporting the skull. She said she then gave the bullet, which had been present in the spine for 13 months, to gardaí.

Dr Okkers said her examination showed evidence of long-term pain-relief medication and the use of a feeding tube. She said that even though Mr Wolverson's skull was intact "his brain was dying".

She said the cause of death was cardiac failure due to the spinal-brain injuries caused by "multiple gunshot wounds".

In his opening speech, Mr Greene said the case was a "broadly circumstantial" one but that "hopefully, the jigsaw will be complete by the time the prosecution finishes".

He said the court will hear that while no firearm was recovered, firearm residue was present and the evidence will show that 'AB' was the shooter.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Michael MacGrath, Judge Cormac Dunne and Judge Gerard Griffin.