Man spat at garda and delivered a ‘barrage’ of abuse

A MAN spat at a garda and hurled a “barrage” of abuse when he was approached on a city street.

Karl O’Brien (38) had addiction issues and relapsed at the time following a bereavement, Dublin District Court heard.

Judge Michael Walsh found him guilty of threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and gave him a two-month suspended sentence.

O’Brien, of no fixed address, had pleaded not guilty.

The court heard gardaí on duty on Dame Street on October 31 last year saw two people begging on either side of the street, causing obstructions.

While a garda spoke to one person he heard a commotion from the other side of the road and saw O’Brien shouting at his colleague.

When he went to help, he saw O’Brien spit at his colleague.

He did not see where the spit ended up but saw “a very distinct head movement.”

O’Brien shouted abuse as he was restrained on the ground.

The gardaí were making an unlawful request when they were met with “choice words”, the accused’s barrister said, arguing O’Brien was not guilty of an offence.

The accused had 47 previous convictions but had been of good behaviour in recent years.

