| 1.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Man spared conviction after drunken disturbance on flight in which he urinated and issued threats

Thomas Cullen (39) had mixed alcohol with painkillers after an e-scooter accident in Prague the day before

Thomas Cullen, who pleaded guilty to offensive behaviour on board an aircraft. Photo: Collins Expand

Close

Thomas Cullen, who pleaded guilty to offensive behaviour on board an aircraft. Photo: Collins

Thomas Cullen, who pleaded guilty to offensive behaviour on board an aircraft. Photo: Collins

Thomas Cullen, who pleaded guilty to offensive behaviour on board an aircraft. Photo: Collins

Andrew Phelan

A man who took his girlfriend on a “romantic” trip to Prague ended up causing a drunken disturbance on the flight home, when he urinated on the plane floor and threatened cabin crew, ordering them to get him whiskey.

Thomas Cullen (39) had been injured in an e-scooter accident and “irresponsibly” mixed alcohol with his pain medication when the mid-air episode unfolded on the approach to Dublin Airport.

More On Dublin Airport

Most Watched

Privacy