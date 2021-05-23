Man smeared dog excrement into face of pregnant girlfriend, court hears

A MAN smeared a bag of dog excrement into his pregnant girlfriend’s face and hair before punching her into a bath tub, it has been alleged.

Kelvin Gandiwa (24) is accused of following the woman up the stairs at his home and throwing the bag of dog faeces at her when she went to try to wash it off.

The alleged victim was seven months pregnant at the time of the alleged attack, Blanchardstown District Court heard.

Judge Gerard Jones ruled that the case was too serious to be dealt with at district court level and adjourned it for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Gandiwa, of Castlegate Way, Lucan, is charged with assault causing harm to his girlfriend. He is also charged with criminal damage to the woman’s car.

Blanchardstown District Court heard the offences were alleged to have happened at the accused’s home on February 8 this year.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the DPP consented to the case being dealt with at district court level on a guilty plea only.

Mr Gandiwa’s solicitor Anna Bridgeman said the defence needed time to consider this.

There was no medical report in court.

Judge Jones asked to hear an outline of the allegations.

Sgt Callaghan said on the day in question, gardaí received a call about an alleged assault on a pregnant woman.

The alleged victim arrived at the garda station and said her boyfriend, the accused, had assaulted her while she was at his house in Adamstown.

She alleged he had smeared a bag on dog faeces into her face and hair while they were having an argument.

She said she went upstairs to wash it off and alleged that Mr Gandiwa followed her and threw the same bag of dog faeces at her.

It was also alleged he struck her in the face with his fist and she fell backwards into the bath tub.

Judge Jones refused jurisdiction to deal with the case in the district court.

This means the accused will be sent for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court when a book of evidence is ready.

Mr Gandiwa, who was not required to address the court during the brief hearing, was remanded on continuing bail.

He has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.

The court heard free legal aid was previously granted.