A man scaled up an apartment block and smashed a window to get into his apartment after a row with his girlfriend.

Man smashed way into 'his' flat and threw new tenant out

Sean Deery had gone to the pub after an argument with his girlfriend, during which she moved out of their home.

When he arrived back he found he was locked out and a new tenant had moved in.

Deery (29) burst into the apartment through the window, pushed the new resident out the door and locked himself in before gardaí arrived.

Deery appeared at Letterkenny District Court, in Co Donegal, charged with trespassing and causing criminal damage.

Landlord of Robinson Hall, in Letterkenny, Manus McGroddy, said he had been contacted by the father of Samantha Carr, Deery's girlfriend, saying she was in fear of him.

He had travelled from his home in Wexford to take her back and Ms Carr handed over the only set of keys to the flat to Mr McGroddy.

However, when Deery returned he flipped out to find himself locked out and scaled to the first floor of the apartment just before midnight on August 5.

He found another tenant, Alexander Neill, sitting in his boxer shorts drinking coffee in the apartment.

Mr Neill said he was very frightened by what had happened.

The defence said his client admitted breaking into the apartment but produced a letter from the Department of Social Protection signed by all three parties including Deery, Ms Carr and Mr McGroddy.

After listening to the evidence, Judge Paul Kelly said he was satisfied there was a lease in existence and Mr McGroddy had no right to terminate it on behalf of Deery and dismissed the charge of trespassing.

However, he did find him guilty of causing €953.40 of damage. Judge Kelly fined him €50 and ordered him to pay €840 in compensation.

Irish Independent