Man smashed bike in ‘disturbing’ lump-hammer attack at couple's home, court told

A MAN followed a couple home and smashed a bicycle with a lump hammer in a "disturbing" attack, a court heard.

Dean Arnold (30) had been banging on the frightened couple's front door before he left, returned with the hammer and caused the damage.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case for mitigation and a victim impact report.

Arnold, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possession of a lump hammer, trespassing in a manner likely to cause fear and criminal damage.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at Bannow Road in Cabra last November 12.

A garda sergeant said the accused followed a couple on foot to their house and when they went inside, they closed the door on him.

He stayed outside for 10 minutes, banging on the door and shouting.

He left for a few minutes, then came back wearing a wooly hat and a face mask and smashed the man's bike with a lump hammer he had concealed down his pants, before walking away.

The value of the damage was €200.

When the gardaí arrived, the victim directed them towards Arnold, who was searched.

The hammer was found down his pants and he was arrested and charged.

The accused was homeless at the time of the incident.

His barrister said further instructions needed to be taken from the accused before mitigation could be put forward.

"I would like to know what it was about because people don't normally go around following people to their houses and coming back and doing what your client did," Judge Smyth said.

"It's quite a disturbing event."

The court heard the accused had previous convictions for offences including assault and theft.

A probation report had already been ordered on the accused.

Judge Smyth adjourned the case to a date later this month and remanded Arnold on continuing bail.