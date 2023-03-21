| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Man slammed window on garda’s fingers during Covid lockdown, court hears

Gerard Byrne, of Clanranald Road, Donnycarney, is alleged to have injured a garda with a window Expand

Close

Gerard Byrne, of Clanranald Road, Donnycarney, is alleged to have injured a garda with a window

Gerard Byrne, of Clanranald Road, Donnycarney, is alleged to have injured a garda with a window

Gerard Byrne, of Clanranald Road, Donnycarney, is alleged to have injured a garda with a window

Andrew Phelan

A Dublin man was talking to a garda through an open window during Covid lockdown when he slammed it on the officer’s fingers, injuring him, it is alleged.

Gerard Byrne (63) is accused of pulling the window down on the garda’s fingers as the two were having a conversation during an investigation at his home.

Most Watched

Privacy