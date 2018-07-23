A FATHER-of-one shoplifted shorts and a T-shirt during the summer heatwave because he only had jumpers and jeans to wear and he was "very, very hot", a court heard.

A FATHER-of-one shoplifted shorts and a T-shirt during the summer heatwave because he only had jumpers and jeans to wear and he was "very, very hot", a court heard.

Man shoplifted shorts and T-shirt during summer heatwave as he was 'very very hot' in jeans and jumpers, court told

Lee O'Donoghue (25) was homeless at the time he stole the clothing from a Dublin Marks and Spencer store.

Judge Dermot Simms spared him jail, giving him a one-month suspended sentence after he admitted the theft.

O'Donoghue, with an address at Fr Peter McVerry Trust, pleaded guilty to stealing clothing and food.

Blanchardstown District Court heard the incident happened at Marks and Spencer, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, on June 19. Gardai were called to the shop at 5.40pm.

Security staff detained the accused after he picked up four separate items worth a total of €60 and tried to leave without paying.

CONVICTIONS

The property was recovered in a saleable condition.

The court heard O'Donoghue had 50 previous convictions for theft and other offences.

While he had a "pretty bad record", most of his prior offending happened six to seven years ago, his barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said.

The accused was single, unemployed and homeless.

Mr MacLoughlin said the items stolen included a bottle of water, shorts and a T-shirt.

The weather was "quite hot" at the time, the court heard.

"He didn't have any shorts or T-shirt, he was going around in jeans and jumpers and he was very, very hot," Mr MacLoughlin said.

The judge suspended the sentence on the accused entering a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a year.

"Thanks judge," the accused said, after confirming that he understood the terms of the bond.

Online Editors