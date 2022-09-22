| 16°C Dublin

Man shared image on Snapchat which intimidated witness in trial

Eric McElroy, of Dromheath Drive in Mulhuddart, was &lsquo;very surprised&rsquo; to find gardaí at his door Expand

Eimear Cotter

A YOUNG man who shared an image on Snapchat intimidating a potential witness in a trial was very surprised when gardaí called to his door, a court heard.

Eric McElroy (21) posted the image, which had already been circulating on the social media platform.

