Man sentenced to life for ‘brutal, horrendous’ murder of 60-year-old appeals conviction

John Lowe was found unconscious at this bungalow on the Coolfin Meadows estate in Portlaw

Alison O'Riordan

A man who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the “brutal, horrendous” murder of a 60-year-old man in Waterford has launched an appeal against his conviction.