Man sent video of baby rape to work supervisor

A man who emailed his work supervisor a video of a baby being raped has avoided a prison sentence.

Frank Kamara (29) claimed he sent the clip to highlight the dangers of child sexual exploitation.

Kamara, of Loreto Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of child pornography on January 17 last year.

Garda Joanne Grogan told Gerardine Small BL, prosecuting, that Kamara was working as a member of a cleaning crew at a shopping centre in Dublin city.

On the date of the offence, he sent a video to his supervisor who viewed the video for two seconds and was shocked and immediately deleted it.

He confronted Kamara, who tearfully explained he sent the video to warn him not to leave his own children with people he did not trust. Kamara agreed to attend a garda station at his supervisor's urging.

Gda Grogan said the video showed a male adult recording himself abusing a boy approximately one or two years of age. The video was four minutes and 59 seconds in duration.

Gda Grogan agreed with Róisín Lacey SC, defending, that her client was in no way responsible for the production of the video.

Kamara told gardaí he had been sent the video by a woman in Nigeria and had deleted it after he sent it to his supervisor.

Ms Lacey said it was a "rather unusual case" and it was "very obviously a once-off" situation.

Kamara, originally from Sierra Leone, is now working as an assistant chef.

His wife from an arranged marriage is currently living in Nigeria and he has one child. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Elma Sheahan said she accepted that this was a "one-off offence".

She said the aggravating factor in the case was the seriousness of the offence. She said in the absence of mitigation, the appropriate sentence was 12 months' imprisonment.

She suspended the sentence on condition he keep the peace and be of good behaviour for 12 months.

Irish Independent