independent

| 8.3°C Dublin

Independent.ie

Close

Man sent forward for trial over murder of mother of two Lisa Thompson

Lisa Thompson Expand

Close

Lisa Thompson

Lisa Thompson

Lisa Thompson

Tom Tuite and Andrew Phelan

A MAN accused of the murder of mother of two Lisa Thompson in Dublin, and a woman charged with impeding his arrest, have been sent forward for trial.

Ms Thompson (52), a youth worker was found stabbed to death at her home at Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun on May 10 last year.

Most Watched

Privacy