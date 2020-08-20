Man sent for trial over OAP attack

A DUBLIN man has been sent for trial accused of causing serious harm to a pensioner in an assault on a city street.

James O’Neill (53) was charged following an alleged attack last year which left Paddy Hansard (73) suffering serious head injuries and broken bones in his neck.

Mr O’Neill had a book of evidence served on him when he appeared in Dublin District Court today.

Judge Carol Ann Coolican sent him for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused, of Courtney Place, Ballybough, is charged with causing serious harm to Mr Hansard at Courtney Place, Ballybough on August 17, 2019.

A state solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and the DPP was consenting to Mr O’Neill being sent for trial to the next sittings of the circuit court.

Judge Coolican gave the accused the formal notice that he had 14 days to provide any alibi details to the prosecution.

Mr O’Neill, dressed in a black hooded jacket and trousers and wearing a black face mask nodded that he understood this warning.

The judge also ordered the prosecution to furnish the defence with copies of the accused’s garda interview video.

She sent Mr O'Neill forward on existing bail conditions, with no objection from the prosecution.

He had initially been required to sign on three times per week at a garda station but this had been reduced to once weekly in April, defence solicitor Rory Staines said.

The accused was also required to surrender his passport and not apply for any other travel documentation, under bail terms.

Mr Staines asked for free legal aid to cover both junior and senior counsel in the circuit court, “given the nature of the charge.”

The judge agreed, and remanded the accused on bail, to appear in the circuit court on October 30.

Before the hearing concluded, she asked Mr O’Neill to confirm if his signature was on the bail bond.

He raised a thumb and said “yeah” before leaving the court.

The accused has not yet entered a plea to the charge, which is under the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

When he first came before the court in March, Detective Garda Gary Moran told the court Mr O’Neill was arrested and charged at Mountjoy station.

“He did not make any reply,” Det Garda Moran said.

Mr Hansard, a retired scaffolder, was on his way home with his partner June from a night out at the Clonliffe House pub.

After he was injured, he was rushed to the Mater Hospital by emergency services, in a critical condition.

The OAP was later moved to the Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, in Finglas, Dublin.

The incident featured on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme last September.

