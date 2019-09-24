Man sent for trial charged with stabbing friend to death on O’Connell Street

A 28-year-old man charged with stabbing his friend to death on Dublin’s O’Connell Street has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The victim, father-of-one Peter Donnelly, had moved to Dublin from Kilkenny last year and was residing at various addresses and hostels, and sleeping rough across the capital.

Mr Donnelly, who studied health and fitness, died after he suffered serious injuries outside a premises on Upper O'Connell Street at about 1.40am on June 11.

A Garda patrolling the district responded and attempted to render first aid, assisted by passersby. A description was circulated and a second Garda on patrol around Marlborough Street arrested another man about 15 minutes later.

Mr Donnelly (39) was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to the Mater Hospital.

Unemployed Damien Singleton - originally from Cork, but of no fixed abode - was charged with murdering Mr Donnelly and production of a knife in connection with the incident.

The accused was remanded in custody on June 14 and appeared again at Cloverhill District Court today to be served with a book of evidence.

Judge Victor Blake noted there was consent from the DPP for a return for trial on indictment.

He granted the order sending Mr Singleton forward for trial at the next term of the Central Criminal Court.

At his first court appearance on June 11, Detective Sergeant Brendan Casey had said Mr Singleton “made no reply” when charged.

