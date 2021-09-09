Man sent for trial charged over seizure of 116 stolen bicycles

A MAN has been sent forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court charged over a seizure of a container of 116 stolen bicycles in 2019.

Dinas Bimbiras, 45, a Lithuanian national living at Maple Drive, Drumgola Wood, Cavan, was arrested in July after investigating gardai received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He was charged with possessing 116 stolen bicycles and a boat engine, which were allegedly discovered in a container at allotments in Kilmactalway, in south Co. Dublin, on Dec. 26, 2019.

He was also accused of possessing stolen power tools at his home address on Aug. 28 last year. The offences are contrary to the Theft and Fraud Act.

He first appeared at Dublin District Court on July 10 when Garda David Dolan said the accused “had no reply” when charged with the offences.

The DPP directed trial on indictment.

He appeared again at the district court yesterday/today (THUR) when he was served with a book of evidence by the prosecution.

Judge Michael Walsh granted a trial order and told the accused he must appear at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Nov. 12 next.

He has already surrendered his passport and has agreed to a condition not to apply for other travel documentation.

He has to notify gardai of any change of address, not to leave the jurisdiction, and sign on regularly at his local Garda station. He had to provide his mobile phone number to gardai and remain contactable at all times.