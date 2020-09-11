Man sent for trial accused of manslaughter and arson following blaze at a flat in which a man died

A DUBLIN man has been sent for trial accused of manslaughter and arson following a blaze at a flat in which a man died.

Dean Boland (33) is charged over the fatal fire that claimed the life of Ohari Cadio Viera (44) in 2018.

He had a book of evidence served on him when he appeared in Dublin District Court today.

Judge Miriam Walsh sent him forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Boland, with an address at Hazelwood Student Village, Santry, Dublin, is charged with the unlawful killing of Mr Viera, as well as arson and burglary at Oaklands Terrace, Terenure at on August 21, 2018.

Mr Viera, who was understood to be an Irish citizen but is not from Ireland originally, died following the blaze.

Two other residents escaped the blaze uninjured.

This morning, a state solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and the DPP was consenting to the accused being returned for trial to the next sittings of the circuit court.

Judge Walsh gave the accused the formal notice that he had 14 days to provide the prosecution with details of any alibi he intends to rely on in the course of his trial.

She asked if he understood this.

“Yes, your honor,” he replied.

The judge ordered the prosecution to furnish the defence with copies of Mr Boland’s garda interview video.

She granted free legal aid, to cover both junior and senior counsel and returned him for trial to November 11.

He was sent forward on existing bail conditions and the judge asked him to acknowledge his signature on the new bond.

“The one I just signed? Yeah,” he replied.

The judge also asked if he understood the nature of the documents he had signed and the consequences of breaching the terms. He confirmed that he did.

Mr Boland was charged in April. Gardaí had questioned him in 2018 and following directions from the DPP, he was contacted again and attended Terenure Garda station by arrangement to be charged.

At the time, Detective Garda John Walsh told a court Mr Boland made no reply to the charges after caution.

A defence solicitor said Mr Boland had been interviewed previously, had known the case was coming yet he had not fled.

Bail was set his own bond of €500 and an independent surety of €1,500.

