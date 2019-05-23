Man said he was hallucinating after taking cocaine and alcohol when trying to rob man's bag at LUAS stop, court told

A would be robber told gardaí he may have been hallucinating after taking cocaine and alcohol when he was captured on CCTV trying to take a man's bag at a LUAS stop, a court has heard

Patrick Hand (38), who has 100 previous convictions, told gardaí he must have believed the bag containing the man's belongings was his. Hand had just been released from prison the previous day.

Defence counsel, Tony McGillicuddy BL, said Hand, who has suffered with drug addiction, seemed to come out of prison after sentences with no home available to him so he falls into homelessness.

Hand, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to attempted robbery at Abbey Street LUAS stop on July 15, 2017.

The court heard the victim was approached by Hand who asked him for the price of a bottle of vodka. He refused and Hand followed him to the LUAS stop continuing to ask for money.

At the LUAS stop Hand made efforts to take the man's bag and hit him in the chest and face. Hand, who was very intoxicated, was restrained by LUAS security guards until gardaí arrived.

Garda Claire Caffrey agreed with Mr McGillicuddy that during garda interview Hand had identified himself on CCTV footage of the incident and acknowledged he had done wrong.

She agreed Hand said he had taken alcohol and cocaine that night and felt he might have been hallucinating. Hand agreed with gardaí that he thought the bag was his. He said he did not have a good recollection of the incident and might have had a “black-out.”

Gda Caffrey agreed that the victim had put down his bag at one stage and pushed Hand away. She agreed that Hand has had addiction difficulties over the years.

Judge Melanie Greally adjourned sentencing until July 31 to allow a probation report be prepared. She will hear a full plea in mitigation on behalf of Hand from Mr McGillicuddy on that date.

Online Editors