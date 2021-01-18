Man ripped garda stab vest as he violently resisted arrest

A YOUNG man ripped a garda’s stab vest as he violently resisted arrest after shouting at a passing patrol car on a city street.

Karl Fitzsimons (28) was being arrested for roaring threats at the officers when he caused the damage, a court heard.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case for compensation and a probation report.

Fitzsimons, of Sean O’Casey Avenue, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to garda obstruction, criminal damage and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard the accused was on North Great George’s Street at 10pm on October 27 last year when he began shouting in the direction of a patrol car.

When the gardaí stopped, he threatened them, became abusive and violently resisted arrest, ripping one officer’s stab vest. The damage cost around €50.

In a foot chase, he threw broken glass from inside his jacket in the direction of the gardaí.

The accused had mental health issues and worked in construction but was currently unemployed, his solicitor Roy O’Neill said.

He was “embarrassed and ashamed of his actions” and apologised to the gardaí, Mr O’Neill said, asking the judge to leave Fitzsimons without convictions.

Judge Smyth said it was a “serious incident” and the accused would have to pay compensation for the damage and co-operate with the probation service.

