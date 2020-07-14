Man repeatedly stabbed in face in 'vicious' street attack, court hears

A DUBLIN man repeatedly stabbed another man in the face with a broken glass bottle in a “vicious” street attack that continued as the alleged victim was lying unconscious on the ground, a court heard.

Gardaí believe Anthony Purcell (42) was acting in retaliation after his partner was allegedly punched in the face in a fight in Dublin city centre.

Dublin District Court was told Mr Purcell left the scene on a bus, gardaí stopped it and found him on board, covered in blood.

Judge Paula Murphy refused to grant him bail and remanded him in custody, for the directions of the DPP.

Mr Purcell, of Cleggan Park, Ballyfermot, is charged with assault causing harm to the man at Wellington Quay on July 11.

Objecting to bail, the prosecuting garda said there was CCTV footage of the fight which happened in “broad daylight” at 4.26pm.

The accused was in the company of three other males and his partner at the time.

It would be alleged that the victim first punched Mr Purcell’s partner in the face and after this, the accused walked away and took an empty bottle from his back pack.

He then walked around his partner, raised the bottle and smashed it over the man’s head and continued to stab him a number of times in the face, chest and neck.

While the alleged victim was lying defenceless on the ground and unable to get up, the accused continued to stab him, the garda said.

The attack stopped but shortly after, in a matter of seconds as the man was sitting up in the footpath, it was alleged Mr Purcell returned and kicked him in the face.

As a result, the man was unconscious and lying on the footpath for a minute and 14 seconds.

During this time, Mr Purcell continued his “vicious attack,” kicking him, the garda alleged.

He then walked away from the scene and eventually got on the no 13 bus. Mr Purcell had been followed by witnesses and the garda stopped the bus at Dame Court.

The accused was sitting in the back row of the lower deck with a hand injury and “covered in blood,” the garda said.

He was in the company of his partner, who had an injury to her upper lip.

The garda believed the alleged assault was retaliation by the accused for an assault on his partner, who was punched in the face.

He alleged the accused had no regard for others’ safety and he “viciously stabbed the injured party multiple times,” then left without checking on his welfare.

The garda said the accused and alleged victim were frequent visitors to the city centre and it was likely they would see each other on the street if Mr Purcell was released.

He told defence solicitor Aoife McNicholl that the alleged victim’s injuries were not life threatening and he had been discharged from hospital.

Applying for bail, she said the accused was living in stable accommodation.

The judge refused bail and remanded the accused in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court next week.

Online Editors