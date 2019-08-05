Man removed from court after shouting abuse at defendant accused of causing death of pensioner at funeral

A man was bundled out of court after hurling abuse and accusations at a defendant accused of causing the death of a funeral mourner in Northern Ireland.

Seamus Conlon, 70, died after he was struck by a Vauxhall Vectra on Saturday moments after attending the funeral on the Whiterock Road in west Belfast.

There were disorderly scenes when a man in the public gallery attempted to reach suspect Michael Patrick Loughran, 32, in the dock at Belfast Magistrates' Court.

Loughran, from Glenties Drive in Belfast and dressed in dark clothing, gave no visible reaction and kept his head bowed as he was charged.

He is accused of causing death by dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle-taking causing death or grievous bodily injury and using a vehicle without insurance.

Two other men were seriously injured in the incident.

A detective said he could connect the accused to the charges during a brief appearance at Belfast's Laganside court complex.

There was no bail application and District Judge Mark Hamill remanded him in custody to reappear before the court via videolink from prison on September 2.

