Man remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with murder of 24-year-old in Dublin hostel

Tom Tuite

A 40-year-old man has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with the murder of a man in a hostel in Dublin in the early hours of Wednesday.

Gardaí responded to a report of a man with serious injuries following an assault at the premises on Harrington Street in south inner city Dublin at 4.45 am.

