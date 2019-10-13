Man remanded in custody after being charged in connection with incident that saw shots fired at a house

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with an incident that saw shots fired at a house earlier this week.

Stefan Sharkey (31) appeared before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court this afternoon.

He has been charged with 13 offences, including possession of a firearm, seven counts of dangerous driving and two counts of criminal damage.

The court heard he made no reply after caution.

Judge Gerry Jones granted legal aid after hearing that Mr Starkey was in receipt of €205-a-week in disability benefit.

He remanded the defendant - with an address at Mullacrew, Co Louth - in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on October 17.

Online Editors