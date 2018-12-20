Man raped his step-daughter after giving her alcohol while babysitting her

A man who raped his step-daughter after giving her alcohol while he was babysitting her and her younger brother has been sentenced to nine years in prison with the final two years suspended.

The 35-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the then 14-year-old, later turned up at her mother's place of work and said she needed to go home to her daughter. He claimed they had kissed and there were obvious scrapes on his face. He had recently separated from the girl's mother.

The man later went to a local garda station where he admitted buying alcohol for the girl and said they were both drunk. He said he didn't know if “something else had happened” but denied that he had sex with the girl.

The Central Criminal Court heard that the girl woke up to find the man lying on top of her. She tried to fight him off by scratching his face and said sex with him would be wrong because he was like her father.

He replied that he wasn't her father before he made her perform oral sex on him and raped her.

He pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the rape and oral rape of the girl in her Co Meath home. He has two previous convictions which include hi-jacking a taxi.

Mr Justice Michael White said there was an element of pre-calculation in the rape and described the fact that the man had “procured drink” for the teenager as “disgraceful behaviour”.

He noted that during the rape the man had his hand over the girl's mouth and she felt suffocated. He said the teenager resisted very strongly, scratching the man's face, yet he persisted in raping her.

The judge said the rape had a serious impact on the girl's life.

Mr Justice White accepted that the man had approached the girl's mother himself and that he had pleaded guilty at an early stage.

He suspended the final two years of a nine year sentence on condition that the man attend the Better Lives Programme and remain alcohol free.

He is also not permitted to live in a house with a child under 18 years of age upon his release from prison, or have unsupervised contact with any child without prior approval.

Online Editors