Man pulled wheelchair user from their chair in attempt to rob him

Connie Foley (39) who appeared at Cork District court on charges relating to an attack on a wheelchair bound man, at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

A 39-year-old married father of one has been charged in connection with the robbery of a man who was pulled from his wheelchair as a thief attempted to grab his wallet.

Connie Foley of Ceol na Nean, Gould's hill in Mallow, Co Cork appeared at a sitting of Cork District Court in connection with the robbery of a wheelchair user who was left lying on a street in Cork city following the incident.

Det Garda Lorna Healy gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Mr Foley who was arrested in Mallow shortly after 9am yesterday. (Thurs)

He was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act for questioning about the robbery from the wheelchair user on Monday.

She said Mr Foley made no reply when the single robbery charge was put to him under caution.

She told Judge Olann Kelleher that the injured party was in his wheelchair at Gravel Lane in Cork city at 3.50pm on Monday when he was approached by a male who demanded that he hand over his mobile phone and money.

The man went to grab the wallet of the injured party who was dragged from his wheelchair. The thief fled the scene by foot with a wallet which contained €100 in cash.

Det Garda Healy said gardai later found the wallet without the cash at Sheare Street in the city. She said they identified Mr Healy from the description given by the injured party and by examining CCTV footage from the area.

The injured party told gardai that the accused was wearing a grey tracksuit and a black face mask. This description also matched harvested CCTV footage.

Det Garda Healy objected to bail in the case on the grounds of the seriousness of the charge and the likelihood of offences being carried out by Mr Foley. She said the CCTV evidence in the case was strong.

Solicitor Cathal Lombard, who was representing Mr Foley, said that no person was apprehended at the scene and that his client was strenuously denying being the culprit.

Mr Foley took to the stand where he claimed he was at home at the time of alleged offence. He stated he was willing to sign on three times a week at Mallow Garda Station if he was granted bail in the case.

He acknowledged having had drink and drug problems in the past but insisted that he was free from all intoxicants. He vowed to stay away from all his old vices if he was granted his liberty.

He told the court that his wife had two conditions and that he was her carer.

Taking the garda evidence in to account and the CCTV footage taken from the scene Judge Kelleher declined to grant bail in the case. He remanded Mr Foley in custody until September 25th next. Free legal aid was granted in the case.

Online Editors