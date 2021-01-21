Man poured bottle of wine over wife in attack, court told

Pavel Grierosu allegedly grabbed his wife by hair and kicked her

A MAN poured a bottle of wine over his wife, dragged her by the hair and kicked her when she told him to stop drinking, it is alleged.

Pavel Grierosu (61) is facing trial accused of attacking and injuring his wife in an incident at their home.

He had a book of evidence served on him when he appeared before Dublin District Court.

Mr Grierosu, with an address at Mount Drummond Avenue, Harold’s Cross, is charged with assault causing harm to his wife on March 8, 2020.

The DPP consented to the case being dealt in the district court, subject to a judge accepting jurisdiction.

Garda Sergeant Niall Murphy said it was alleged the accused was drinking at home on the date in question and, when his 58-year-old wife told him to stop, he found another bottle of wine.

It was alleged he tried to strike her on the head, then poured the bottle over her, grabbed her by the hair and kicked her several times.

The court heard the alleged victim had “outright refused” medical attention.

Judge Ann Ryan refused jurisdiction, and when the case came back before her she was told a book of evidence was ready.

A state solicitor said the DPP was consenting to the accused being sent forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The judge gave the accused a warning that he had 14 days to produce any alibi evidence.

Mr Grierosu, through a Romanian interpreter, indicated that he understood this.

Judge Ryan ordered the prosecution to furnish the defence with copies of the accused’s garda interview video.

The judge granted free legal aid after his solicitor made an application and said Mr Grier- osu was in receipt of disability allowance.

The accused was sent forward to the circuit court on bail under existing terms, with no garda objection.

He has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

