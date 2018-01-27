Man posed as brother to claim €40k of Jobseeker's Allowance

Owen McKeever pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to fraudulently claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance in the name of Brendan McKeever, between 2009 and 2013.

McKeever, of Durrow Road, Crumlin, Dublin, had been sent forward from the District Court on signed guilty pleas to 50 sample counts of social welfare fraud. The total loss to the Exchequer was €41,871. McKeever was also making a legitimate social welfare claim in his own name at the time.

Judge Karen O’Connor adjourned the sentence for six months to see if McKeever is eligible for community service.