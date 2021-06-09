Man pleads guilty to murder of Rose Hanrahan (78), tells court he ‘feels sorry for what he did’

Alexandru Iordache (46) was extradited from the UK last year and charged with Ms Hanrahan's murder.

A Romanian man has told a court he 'feels sorry for what he did' after pleading guilty to the murder of a Limerick pensioner.

Rose Hanrahan (78) was found dead in her home by a relative on December 15, 2017.

A major garda investigation was launched and Alexandru Iordache (46) was extradited from the UK last year and charged with Ms Hanrahan's murder.

He was brought before the Central Criminal Court this morning to be arraigned on the single count of the murder of Rose Hanrahan at New Road in Thomondgate, Limerick, between December 14 and 15, 2017.

Iordache, with the assistance of an interpreter, replied: "Guilty, and I feel sorry for what I did".

The brief hearing was attended by around a dozen members of Ms Hanrahan's family and the garda investigation team.

Mr Justice Michael White remanded the accused, formerly of Dreptatii in Bucharest, Romania, in custody to appear before the court again on July 5.

The court heard Iordache had been due to stand trial on this date, but will now be sentenced instead following his plea of guilty.

He now faces the mandatory life sentence for murder.

Iordache had also been the subject of investigations by police forces in the UK over a number of attempted vehicle thefts.

The murder of Rose Hanrahan caused shockwaves in the Limerick community where she lived and led to extra garda resources being deployed in the area as gardaí hunted for her killer.

The suspect fled the country shortly after the murder but was arrested in the UK and extradited back to Ireland in January 2020.

Hundreds of people turned out for her funeral where Rose Hanrahan was remembered for her outlook on life and positive attitude.

St Munchin's Parish Priest Fr Donal McNamara said she had tremendous faith and was always upbeat.

He acknowledged that many in the proud Thomondgate community were left reeling by the crime and the dark cloud it had cast over the community at what was supposed to be a festive time of year.

Fr McNamara also said a trail of devastation had been left behind for family, friends and the entire community.