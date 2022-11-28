| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Man pleads guilty to murdering grandmother (72) whose body was found in burning car

A view of the Courts of Justice which houses the Special Criminal Court, Dublin Expand

Close

A view of the Courts of Justice which houses the Special Criminal Court, Dublin

A view of the Courts of Justice which houses the Special Criminal Court, Dublin

A view of the Courts of Justice which houses the Special Criminal Court, Dublin

Eoin Reynolds

A man has pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to murdering a 72-year-old grandmother whose body was found in a burning car.

Michael Leonard (63) of Hillcrest, Glenosheen, Kilmallock, Co Limerick appeared in court for a brief arraignment this morning at which he responded, "guilty", to the charge that he murdered Mary O'Keeffe at Doneraile, Co Cork on February 4 last year.

Most Watched

Privacy