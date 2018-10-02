A MAN has pleaded guilty to the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in an apartment in Waterford last year.

Man pleads guilty to murder of mum-of-four discovered in apartment

Danny Whelan (30) admitted the killing of Samantha Walsh (31) and was remanded in custody for sentencing on a later date.

He entered the plea before Mr Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court this morning.

Ms Walsh was murdered at Thomas Court, Thomas Street, Waterford City on April 28, 2017.

The accused, of no fixed address but originally from Thurles, Co Tipperary, stood when the court registrar read out the charge, then replied: “guilty” when asked how he was pleading.

Wearing a white and blue striped shirt, blue tie and dark trousers, he was led back into custody from the dock following the brief hearing.

Mr Justice White remanded him in custody to October 9, but said the case would be mentioned again tomorrow to establish if an earlier sentence date - October 5 - is available.

Ms Walsh’s body was found in an apartment by emergency personnel on the day she died.

Originally from the Lisduggan area of Waterford, she had also lived in Sligo and Mayo in recent years before returning to Waterford.

