Man pleads guilty to making threatening calls to family of murdered Cork student Cameron Blair

A man has admitted making phone calls in which he threatened to kill two members of a murdered student Cameron Blair’s family.

Noel Barry (46) of Cherry Tree Road, Togher, Cork appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court on two charges over threats to kill two members of the family of Cameron Blair and one charge of making menacing phone calls.

Barry pleaded guilty to all three charges when he appeared before Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin.

He remained silent beyond confirming the three guilty pleas.

Barry was previously charged with the three offences by Detective Garda Pat Connery at Togher Garda Station.

The book of evidence had been served on Barry by Detective Garda Bríd Norris.

Each of the two threat charges were brought contrary to Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The charges were that on September 4, 2020, during a phone call which began at 10.57pm, Barry threatened to kill or cause serious harm to two named members of the Blair family.

Barry was also charged with sending messages on the same date which were grossly offensive and menacing contrary to Section 13 of the Post Office (Amendment) Act, 1951 to Noel Blair, the father of Cameron Blair.

When the first charge was previously outlined before Cork District Court, Detective Garda Connery said Noel Barry made four phone calls to the family of the late Cameron Blair.

The family recorded two of the phone calls and it is alleged that threats were made to Noel Blair during them.

Further, the Blair family were told to "f*** off back to England".

It was also claimed that Mr Blair was informed his family would "never be safe".

In a subsequent call, Mr Blair was told to get his "Loyalist friends" so they could "sort this out on the streets of Shankill Road".

The court previously heard the family were deeply upset by the nature and content of the telephone calls.

Cameron Blair (20) who was fatally stabbed at a house party on Bandon Road in Cork on January 16, 2020.

The student, an award-winning sportsman, later died in Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Cork District Court previously remanded Barry on strict bail conditions which include signing on at a garda station three times a week and having no contact either direct or indirect with any member of the Blair family.

He must also stay out of west Cork and be of good behaviour.

Barry must also stay away from all intoxicants.

Ray Boland BL, for the State, said victim impact statements would be required and he applied for sentencing to be adjourned to May 17.

Barry, who was already granted free legal aid as he is in receipt of disability benefit, was remanded on continuing bail to appear again before Cork Circuit Criminal Court on that date.

Defence counsel, Sinead Behan BL, said her client suffered from both anxiety and depression issues and had also received psychiatric care.

She said an extensive medical report would be required for the court in this regard.