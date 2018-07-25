A DUBLIN man has admitted before the Special Criminal Court to facilitating a criminal organisation to carry out the murder of Michael Barr at a pub two years ago.

A DUBLIN man has admitted before the Special Criminal Court to facilitating a criminal organisation to carry out the murder of Michael Barr at a pub two years ago.

Man pleads guilty to facilitating a criminal organisation to carry out murder of Michael Barr

Martin Aylmer (31) was remanded on continuing bail and will be sentenced later this year.

Mr Barr, who was 35-years-old, was shot dead at the Sunset House pub, Summerhill Parade in Dublin in April 2016.

This afternoon, defence counsel Caroline Biggs SC told the Special Criminal Court that Aylmer could be arraigned on the charge.

The defendant, with an address at Casino Park in Marino, stood in the dock and the charge was put to him.

He pleaded guilty to participating in or contributing to activity intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence, namely the murder of Mr Barr.

The offence took place at locations within the State on dates between April 23 and April 25 2016.

Prosecuting counsel Dominic McGinn SC said there was no objection to Aylmer being remanded on continuing bail.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh, remanded Aylmer on continuing bail to a date in October when the sentence hearing is expected to take place.

Judge Hunt told Aylmer that it was "very important that he observe his bail conditions."

The judge said Aylmer's guilty plea today would be regarded as an "early plea with significant credit" which he should not "throw away".

Online Editors