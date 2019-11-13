Man pleads guilty to careless driving causing girl's death

A 62-year-old man has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of a three-year-old girl.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Senan O'Flaherty, of Lower Gowerhass, Cooraclare, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention causing the death of Estlin Luna Wall, at Ballyea South, Inagh, on March 15, 2017.

Estlin's father Vincent was driving his daughter to crèche in the village of Inagh around 9am from the north Clare town of Ennistymon and was injured in the accident.

At court yesterday, Mr O'Flaherty also replied guilty when arraigned on a count of driving without due care and attention causing serious bodily harm to Mr Wall on the same date at the same location.

Mr O'Flaherty had been due to plead not guilty to the more serious charges of dangerous driving causing the death of Estlin Wall and serious bodily harm to her father and a jury was due to be empanelled for the case.

Counsel for the State, Shane Costelloe SC, told Judge Gerald Keys that the trial of the dangerous driving causing death case would take four days and run into next week.

However, before Mr O'Flaherty was due to be arraigned on the dangerous driving charges, the legal teams for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and for Mr O'Flaherty entered discussions outside court.

On returning to court 30 minutes later, Mr Costelloe said there was now an amended indictment before the court.

Counsel for Mr O'Flaherty, Michael Collins SC, told the court that Mr O'Flaherty could be arraigned on counts one and two of the amended indictment that were made up of the careless driving counts.

After Mr O'Flaherty entered the two pleas of guilt, Mr Costelloe said it was important to point out that the family of Estlin were in court along with extended family members who had travelled from the US and other jurisdictions.

Mr Costelloe said that there was a third count which he didn't think would trouble the court and asked that the case be adjourned to today where prosecution evidence will be heard.

Mr Costelloe said that victim impact statements will take some time to compile and after the prosecution evidence is heard, the matter can be adjourned back into the court list.

Estlin was a niece of lead singer with The Stunning, Steve Wall.

She was due to celebrate her fourth birthday just under two weeks after the incident on March 28, 2017.

On the morning of March 15, 2017, Mr O'Flaherty's 04 registered Scania truck was travelling in the opposite direction to the Wall car in a line of traffic from Inagh to Ennistymon.

As a result of injuries sustained in the fatal incident, Estlin was resuscitated at the scene, airlifted to University Hospital Limerick and later transferred to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.

Mr Wall suffered serious head injuries in the crash and was placed in an induced coma, missing his little girl's funeral.

Estlin's mother and US native Amy allowed her daughter's lungs and kidneys to be donated to give others a chance of life.

She has since encouraged other parents to find the strength to do the same in such tragic circumstances.

