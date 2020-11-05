Man pleads guilty to attempting to remove an ATM at a petrol station with a blow torch

A YOUNG Limerick man has pleaded guilty to attempting to remove an ATM cash machine from a petrol station using a gas-fired blow torch.

The filling station involved had over 30,000 litres of fuel in storage tanks - with one expert warning gardaí that the use of a blow torch in such circumstances ran a serious risk of causing a potentially catastrophic explosion.

Evan Stubbins (23) appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court on signed pleas of guilty from the district court.

Stubbins of Church Road, Croom, Co Limerick had indicated to Cork District Court that he would plead guilty at the earliest possible opportunity to charges arising from incidents on August 2 2020 at the Maxol Garage, Carr's Hill, Carrigaline, Co Cork.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, had previously confirmed to the district court that his client wished to be sent forward to the circuit court on signed pleas of guilty.

Stubbins was charged with causing criminal damage to the AIB ATM at the Maxol station and with attempting to steal the contents of the ATM.

A third charge in relation to the incident was not proceeded with.

Sentencing in the matter will now be dealt with by Judge Sean O'Donnabháin on November 18 next.

During a previous bail hearing, Garda Jeremy O’Leary said he was on routine patrol with his colleague when they observed suspicious activity at the ATM by the service station around 2am.

Gardaí said that Stubbins was observed to be dressed entirely in black.

He allegedly had a screwdriver with which he was trying to prise open the ATM covering.

Nearby there was a VW Passat parked which was found to be fitted with false number plates.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, gardaí found a con saw, a large crowbar and a blow torch attached to two cylinders of gas and air which Mr Stubbins had planned to use to remove the ATM from the wall.

“The garage was closed but the tanks there contain 30,000 litres of petrol and diesel and there is a house nearby."

According to experts, if Stubbins had succeeded in his attempt, he could potentially have caused a major explosion due to the possible ignition of the air gas mixture.

“It would have had catastrophic consequences for both property and life, including his own – he could potentially have killed himself if he had followed through on what he was planning to do,” Garda O’Leary said.

The defendant succeeded in a bail application to the High Court but has not been in a position to take up his bail.

Online Editors