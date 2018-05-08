Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of teenager at popular Dublin hiking spot

Michael Corbett, with an address in Raheny, Dublin 5, was charged with the teen's attempted murder on June 27, 2016 at the Hellfire Club on Dublin's Montpelier Hill.

He was arraigned this morning and pleaded guilty to the charge.

His barrister Michael Bowman SC asked for a sentence hearing on July 2 and Justice Patrick McCarthy remanded Mr Corbett in custody until that date.