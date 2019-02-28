News Courts

Man pleads guilty to assaulting Irish dad Sean Cox in Livepool

Sean Cox: Attacked on trip to Liverpool
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Simone Mastrelli, 30, has pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to assaulting Irish football fan Sean Cox, 53, outside Anfield stadium ahead of a Champions League tie between Liverpool FC and AS Roma last April.

Press Association

