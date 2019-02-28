Man pleads guilty to assaulting Irish dad Sean Cox in Livepool
Simone Mastrelli, 30, has pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to assaulting Irish football fan Sean Cox, 53, outside Anfield stadium ahead of a Champions League tie between Liverpool FC and AS Roma last April.
Press Association
