BREAKING | Man pleads guilty after ‘luring’ friend to country lane and shooting him in ‘execution-style’ murder

Conor Dolan (33) made the plea just two days after a second jury was empanelled to hear the trial

Neil Fitzgerald (36) (inset) was shot dead in the Hills Lane area of Tallaght in 2016

Alison O'Riordan Today at 18:12