Man performed sex act on himself and grabbed undercover garda’s bottom in Marks and Spencer toilets

A MAN was arrested after he performed a sex act on himself and grabbed an undercover garda’s bottom in the toilets at a Dublin shop.

Bruno Da Silva (31) was not aware who the officer was when he exposed himself and carried out the lewd act in a Marks & Spencer bathroom, but stopped when he was shown ID.

"Something came over" the married chef and he "got confused and read the signals wrong", his defence said.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case for a probation report at Dublin District Court.

Da Silva, of Fort Ostman, Crumlin, pleaded guilty to engaging in an act of public masturbation and offensive behaviour of a sexual nature.

The incident happened at Marks & Spencer, Mary Street on June 16 this year.

Garda Seamus Donoghue said the accused made no reply to the charges after caution.

He told Judge Smyth a plainclothes garda went into the male bathrooms at the shop on the day and when he turned around, the accused was behind him.

Da Silva had produced his penis and was masturbating in front of the garda, the court heard. As the garda walked by him, the accused was still masturbating and “grabbed the bottom of the plainclothes garda”, Gda Donoghue said.

The garda produced his ID and there was also a second garda in the toilets. The accused stopped what he was doing and covered himself up.

Gda O’Donoghue agreed with defence solicitor Paddy McGarry that Da Silva was cooperative. He was arrested at the scene and apologised en route back to Store Street garda station.

Da Silva gave a voluntary cautioned statement admitting everything.

The court heard the accused was not aware the people in the toilet were gardaí.

Da Silva came to Ireland from Brazil four years ago and worked as a chef most of the time but had been a general operative during the pandemic.

He had been having a very bad time during the pandemic and had been to therapy.

“He was in Marks & Spencer and something came over him,” Mr McGarry said.

He “didn’t mean to distress anyone” but “got confused and read the signals wrong”.

Although they were toilets for the public there was a “certain element of privacy”, in the location, he said.

Criminal convictions would have a serious detrimental effect for Da Silva and he was offering €200 to the court for charity, Mr McGarry said.

What happened had “scared” Da Silva and Mr McGarry did not think the accused was someone who would be in court again.

Judge Smyth said at a minimum he would need to see a probation report to explain why the accused would engage in this type of behaviour.

Da Silva was remanded on bail on condition that he stay out of the shop, is of good behaviour and commits no offences.

The case was adjourned to a date in September.

