Man performed sex act in Dublin park while watching teenage girls

Blanchardstown District Court Expand

Eimear Cotter

A young man hid in the bushes and performed a sex act on himself whil e looking at two teenage girls in a public park, a court has heard.

Gavin Brennan Donegan (27) pulled up his zipper after performing the act and walked into a nearby shop, where gardaí spoke to him.

