Man on trial accused of IRA membership given permission to travel to Canary Islands

Seán Hannaway (48) of Linden Gardens, Belfast has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful organization within the State, namely an organization styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh na hEireann, otherwise the IRA on August 8th, 2015. His trial began in January and is due to recommence on June 5.

The Chief State Solicitor's Office did not object to the application to vary Mr Hannaway's bail conditions and have his passport returned to him so he can travel this weekend.

Granting the application, Justice Robert Eagar, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge James Faughnan at the Special Criminal Court, said Mr Hannaway must give the passport to his solicitor within 24 hours of his return following the five-day trip to the Spanish holiday island.