Man on Chloe Mitchell murder charge ‘escaped from secure mental health unit three times’, court told
Liam Tunney
The man accused of murdering Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell (21) had absconded to the local area three times from a secure mental health facility, a court has heard.
Man on Chloe Mitchell murder charge 'escaped from secure mental health unit three times', court told
