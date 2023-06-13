Man on Chloe Mitchell murder charge ‘escaped from secure mental health unit three times’, court told

Chloe Mitchell (21) went missing more than a week ago in Ballymena. Two men have been arrested over her death: Brandon John Rainey (inset) is charged with her murder and Ryan Johnston Gordon (34) faces charges of assisting an offender

Liam Tunney

The man accused of murdering Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell (21) had absconded to the local area three times from a secure mental health facility, a court has heard.